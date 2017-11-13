The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a challenge to Minnesota’s law banning wearing of politically-charged apparel to the polls on Election Day.

The law prohibits any “political badge, political button, or other political insignia” being worn while voting — a prohibition that opponents say is so broad that it would even prevent someone from wearing a T-shirt from his or her labor union to the polls.

“The state’s restrictions on voter apparel apply to any clothing that reflects personal values, even clothing with a message that is unrelated to anyone’s campaign,” said Wen Fa, an attorney for Pacific Legal Foundation. “Such a limitless ban on personal expression is unconstitutional.”

The legal group is representing a nonprofit dedicated to preventing voter fraud, Minnesota Voters Alliance and Sue Jeffers, who is a former election judge and radio talk show host in St. Paul.