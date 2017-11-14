NEW YORK (AP) - Transit officials say the next round of repairs to the tracks in Penn Station won’t have the same impact on service as Amtrak’s summertime work.

Amtrak plans to reconstruct three tracks, all of which are used by the Long Island Rail Road. Work gets underway in January and is expected to last five months.

Details of the project were discussed Monday at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee meeting in Manhattan. While disruptions of LIRR’s rush-hour service are expected, MTA officials say the upcoming project will have far less impact on service than Amtrak’s repair work in July and August.

Before that work began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told riders to brace for a “summer of hell.” While there were some service disruptions, the Democrat’s dire prediction never materialized.