Ivanka Trump didn’t mince words when asked about the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” the first daughter and adviser to the president told The Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” she said.

Five women have come forward to accuse Mr. Moore of sexual misconduct involving minors, including a 14-year-old, when he was in his 30s. The 70-year-old Republican has denied the accounts, albeit giving vague explanations like he didn’t remember dating teenage girls at that time and dated no girl without her mother’s “permission.”

Multiple Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan have called on Mr. Moore to drop out of the race. Mr. Moore has characterized the growing scandal as a witch hunt.