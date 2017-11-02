A Republican congressman moved Wednesday to try to block disgraced former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl from collecting back pay and retirement benefits tied to the time after he deserted his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Rep. Steve Pearce’s bill would prohibit the military from compensating troops found guilty of desertion. The New Mexico Republican’s bill would instead give any backpay and other benefits due to a deserter to the families of anyone killed or wounded on search and rescue missions.

“Under no circumstances should a man found guilty of desertion – who endangered military personnel for five years looking for him - be eligible to receive taxpayer dollars,” Mr. Pearce said.