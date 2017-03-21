The former British intelligence officer who wrote the infamous anti-Trump dossier with accusations that President Trump had long-standing connections to Moscow insists his work is “70-90% accurate,” according to a book published on Thursday.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly denied the dossier’s accusations, which have rested at the center of multiple congressional and federal investigations into Russian election meddling in addition to court battles involving the Washington, D.C.-based political research firm that supported the work. The president has regularly dismissed the document as a “a pile of garbage” in addition to branding it “fake news.”

Christopher Steele, however, said the multiple investigations should ultimately prove that much of his work was correct, according to “Collusion: How Russia Helped Trump Win,” written by Guardian reporter Luke Harding.

“I’ve been dealing with this country [Russia] for thirty years,” Mr. Steele, 53, is quoted as saying. “Why would I invent this stuff?”

Several leading media outlets refused to report on the 35-page dossier because they couldn’t verify the claims, which included compromising material that implied Mr. Trump had been blackmailed. Less than two weeks before Mr. Trump’s inauguration, the online news service BuzzFeed published the entire document.

Last month, Perkins Coie, the law firm for the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, admitted its clients paid for the dossier, leading Mr. Trump to accuse Democrats of colluding with Russia against him.

Mr. Harding, who is the British paper’s Moscow-based correspondent, met last year with Mr. Steele.

In a statement, he said the Trump-Russia story is one of “follow the money,” a phrase from the the Watergate scandal.

“The key to the Trump-Russia story is being able to follow the money, see what deals were made when and by whom, and what relationships were being cultivated and why,” Mr. Harding was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

“Collusion: How Russia Helped Trump Win” also investigates Trump confidantes and family members, including eldest son Donald Trump Jr.; son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner; and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was indicted earlier this month by special counsel Robert Mueller for money laundering and other charges.

According to the publishing house Vintage, a Penguin Random House imprint, “Harding identifies companies, real-estate transactions, offshore banks, international banks, computer hacking, secret meetings, dead spies, a multimillion-dollar trail of money with circumspect payouts and a surfeit of evidence that led to the most shocking election in American history.”

The dossier played a major role in the battle between Mr, Trump and former FBI Director James B. Comey, who personally briefed Mr. Trump on the material just before BuzzFeed published it. Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey in May amid tensions resulting from the Russian meddling investigation.

Mr. Harding delves into the relationship between Mr. Steele and the FBI and argues that the former British spy has a good reputation among elite U.S. law enforcement officials because of extensive work he did on Russia and Ukraine while investigating World Cup governing body FIFA.

The work was shared with the FBI and wound up as part of the U.S. Department of Justice case against FIFA’s chief Sepp Blatter, whose 17-year reign over the governing body ended amid corruption allegations.

“The episode burnished Steele’s reputation inside the US intelligence community and the FBI,” Mr. Harding wrote. “Here was a pro, a well-connected Brit, who understood Russian espionage and its subterranean tricks. Steele was regarded as credible.”

Mr. Steele reportedly told friends he found the extent of alleged collusion between Mr. Trump and Russia and that he felt the dossier was akin to a “radioactive hot potato.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.