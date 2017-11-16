The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday defended its decision this week to exclude a Republican, saying the caucus isn’t about ethnicity but instead about sharing liberal viewpoints.

The defense came after the CHC voted to deny Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida Republican, a seat in the caucus.

“The CHC isn’t just an organization for Hispanics; it is a Caucus that represents certain values. This vote reflects the position of many of our members that Rep. Curbelo and his record are not consistent with those values,” CHC spokesman Carlos Paz Jr. said in a statement.

He did not say what those positions were.

Mr. Curbelo on Twitter said he was shocked when some CHC members accused him of being “anti-Hispanic.”

“The truth is that they only care about Hispanics as long as they are registered Democrats,” he said.

Congress has dozens of caucuses, which generally are gatherings for lawmakers who share the same interest or identity. There are state caucuses, caucuses devoted to policy issues, and those who share hobbies.

But the ethnic caucuses are among the most noteworthy. There’s one for black members, one for Asian and Pacific American lawmakers, and one for Hispanics. They often claim moral high ground in debates on issues of discrimination, civil rights and immigration.