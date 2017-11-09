Researchers have accurately diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in a living, ex-NFL player — a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma that can only be identified after death, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Four years ago, researchers at Evanston’s NorthShore University HealthSystem scanned the brains of living, former NFL players searching for the protein tau. A buildup of tau in the brain, caused by multiple concussions, clogs neural pathways and causes memory loss, mood swings and in severe cases, severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

Researchers can only identify tau buildup postmortem, by examining the brain tissue. In a paper published last week in the journal Neurology, the Evanston researchers confirmed that one of the cases they diagnosed with CTE while the patient was alive came back positive for the disease on examination after death.

The brain belonged to former ex-NFL Minnesota Viking Fred McNeill, who died in 2015 at the age of 63, the Tribune reported.

In July, a landmark study conducted at the CTE Center of Boston University confirmed CTE in the brains of 110 of 111 former NFL players, shedding light on the long-term consequences of football not previously understood.

In the most recent study, researchers at NorthShore analyzed brain scans for tau and made preliminary diagnosis. With the confirmation of CTE in the brain of the deceased McNeill, it brings researchers one step closer to helping people while they’re living.

“If there’s ever a treatment developed, you can test the response to it,” Dr. Julian Bailes, a NorthShore neurosurgeon, told the Chicago Tribune. “If you can trust the scans, you can tell a football player he shouldn’t keep playing, or tell someone in the military he can’t (be exposed to) explosions.”