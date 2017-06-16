New Orleans will have its police department share information on immigrants with federal deportation authorities, the Justice Department said Thursday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The meeting was arranged by Sen. John Kennedy, one of the state’s Republican senators, who had wanted the two sides to meet and work out differences.

“Attendees discussed the City’s laws, practices, and policies — and the Attorney General was pleased to hear that the City of New Orleans has committed to sharing information with federal law enforcement authorities,” Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley said.

The superintendent of the city’s police also attended the meeting.

The Justice Department is pressuring local jurisdictions to prove they comply with a section of federal law that requires cooperation on information sharing about immigration status.

On Wednesday, the department sent warning letters to 29 jurisdictions saying they could be asked to repay a total of $17 million in grants received in 2016 unless they can prove they were in compliance with information-sharing.