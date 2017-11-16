The Pentagon said Thursday that a retweet from its official Twitter account calling for President Trump to resign was done in error.

The tweet posted by someone with the Twitter handle @ProudResister reads, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

The Department of Defense’s verified Twitter account on Thursday briefly retweeted the message to its 5.23 million followers before deleting it. Without mentioning the content of the original tweet, Pentagon press secretary Dana White said the matter had been resolved.

“An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense,” she tweeted. “The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.

