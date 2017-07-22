Veterans health-care clinics in Colorado were still keeping secret wait lists last year — two years after a nationwide scandal erupted over the practice — and underreported chronic delays in treating veterans, according to a government investigation released Thursday.

The Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs found that the Eastern Colorado Health Care System in Denver used “unofficial wait lists” for veterans seeking group therapy.

“The lists did not effectively identify veterans waiting for care or the length of their wait time,” the report said. “As a result, facility management

could not make effective staffing decisions to ensure it addressed all requests.”

Also, the VA clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, underreported patient wait times in 91 percent of cases in fiscal 2016, and wrongly denied at least 210 veterans access to the popular Veterans Choice Program that allows treatment by private doctors.

“Veterans experienced underreported delays by an estimated 50 days for initial treatment, and management did not have assurance that staff attempted to schedule all veterans,” the inspector general said.

Lawmakers requested the investigation last year after a whistleblower reported that the Colorado Springs clinic may have falsified documents after a 26-year-old Army Ranger committed suicide while waiting for post-traumatic stress disorder care. Those lawmakers said Thursday that the report confirmed some of their worst fears.

“Putting veterans on secret wait lists is not acceptable,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “The VA should implement changes to provide the highest quality care for our veterans and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado Republican, said the report “highlights even more VA mismanagement and lack of accountability in Colorado.”

“This cannot happen again, and it’s time for the VA to finally wake up and ensure our men and women are getting the best care possible,” Mr. Gardner said.