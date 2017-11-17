ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a petition to take his late father’s name off a new bridge is “personally hurtful.”

The state legislature voted in June to name the new $4 billion Hudson River bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

A petition with 75,000 signatures on change.org seeks to keep the familiar old name for the span north of New York City — the Tappan Zee Bridge.

According to the Journal News , the Democratic governor also calls the petition “mean” and “vindictive.” He’s blaming a conservative group.

Reclaim New York says it’s not behind the drive, though it has promoted the petition. The group says residents are “sick of backroom deals.”

The first span of the new bridge opened in August and the second span will open next year.

