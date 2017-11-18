MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A confused motorist has driven onto a train platform in suburban New York.

Newsday reports that a gray sedan was driven onto the westbound Long Island Rail Road platform in Mineola at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The car’s front wheels ended up dangling over the tracks.

Train service was briefly disrupted while police hauled the car away. The driver was not injured.

The LIRR says there was no damage to the platform.

No details about the errant driver were immediately available.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com