Hillary Clinton says there are still a lot of questions concerning the legitimacy of President Trump’s election, and that the current administration will do everything it can to keep the truth from coming out.

“I think that there are lots of questions about its legitimacy, and we don’t have a method for contesting that in our system,” the failed Democratic presidential nominee told Mother Jones in an interview posted Friday. “That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

“As we learn more about it, we know that the web of connections between people on Trump’s team and Russian representatives just gets more and more dense,” she said. “Certainly the Trump administration has no interest in finding out the truth. They’re allergic to the truth in a lot of settings, so they’re certainly going to be trying to do everything they can to prevent it from coming out here.”

A group of Democrats on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump, including obstruction of justice for the president’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, but Mrs. Clinton thinks it’s too soon for such a measure.

“I think we need the investigations to continue,” she said, “and I think that it’s premature.”

Mrs. Clinton said Russian meddling in the election was “one of the major contributors to the outcome,” as well as widespread “voter suppression,” specifically in Wisconsin.

“In a couple of places, most notably Wisconsin, I think it had a dramatic impact on the outcome,” she said of voter suppression. “But I also think that Wisconsin was the target for a lot of weaponized false information and whatever role that played in conjunction with the suppression — so that some people stayed home, some people may have switched their vote away from me. But at the end of the day, the very clear policy of the Republican administration in Wisconsin to shrink the electorate and suppress votes certainly cost me votes and very well could have cost me the election there.”

Mrs. Clinton never visited Wisconsin during the general election and lost the state to Mr. Trump by 22,748 votes.