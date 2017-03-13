Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s former ambassador to the United States, said it would take him over 20 minutes to list every discussion he’s had with people close to President Trump.

Mr. Kislyak made the comment in jest during an interview aired on Russian state-owned television Wednesday after being asked to name every person associated with Mr. Trump he’s either met with or spoken to on the phone, CNBC first reported.

“First, I’m never going to do that,” Mr. Kislyak responded. “And second, the list is so long that I’m not going to be able to go through it in 20 minutes.”

The Russian statesman “scoffed at the question and appeared to joke about the total,” according to Newsweek.

Mr. Kislyak, 67, served as Moscow’s ambassador to Washington from 2008 until August 2017, and in September he was elected to represent Mordovia in the Russian legislature’s upper chamber. He made a lasting impression in D.C., however, where Democrats on Capitol Hill have continued to scrutinize his meetings with people close to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign as recently as Tuesday this week when Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Sessions testified during his January confirmation hearing in the Senate that he “did not have communications with the Russians” while serving as a surrogate for Mr. Trump’s campaign, but admitted during Tuesday’s hearing to meeting with Mr. Kislyak at least twice during the 2016 race race.

“That is exactly the opposite answer you gave under oath to the U.S. Senate,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, “Either you’re lying to the U.S. Senate or you’re lying to the U.S. House of Representatives.”

“My story has never changed,” Mr. Sessions responded. “I have always told the truth.”

Speaking on Russian television the next day, Mr. Kislyak downplayed the significance of his meetings with the current attorney general.

“I will tell you that in not one meeting, not with Sessions, not with anyone else, did we use any kinds of techniques or arguments that I would not be able to speak about publicly,” Mr. Kislyak said.

“This is no longer about me. This isn’t about contacts with us. This is a war that’s going on between the opponents of the president, the president and everyone surrounding him,” he added.

Separate from Mr. Sessions, other members of Mr. Trump’s campaign, transition team and administration have come under face in recent months for meeting with Mr. Kislyak prior the president’s inauguration.

Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, resigned from that role in February after it emerged that he discussed lifting sanctions against Russia with Mr. Kislyak prior to Mr. Trump’s inauguration and then to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of those talks.

Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, reportedly spoke with Mr. Kislyak during the transition period about establishing a secret back channel between the White House and Kremlin.

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 White House race in hopes of electing Mr. Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Russia’s alleged involvement in the race and any collusion between Moscow and Mr. Trump’s inner circle are currently being investigated by probes underway in the House, Senate and Department of Justice, including a probe led by DOJ-appointed special counsel Robert Mueller that has resulted in criminal charges so far for three members of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Russia has denied meddling in the U.S. election, and the White House has denied colluding with the Kremlin.