The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Monday to block AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc., a move officials said would harm American consumers by stifling innovation and potentially leading to higher prices.

Although DOJ officials briefed on the matter said the White House was not involved in the decision or even told about the lawsuit ahead of time, critics are likely to raise questions about the possibility of political interference on the part of President Trump.

The president has been highly critical of CNN, which is owned by Time Warner, and White House officials have reportedly discussed the merger as a way to obtain leverage over the network.

AT&T and Time Warner are not direct competitors, but the lawsuit alleges that the $108 billion acquisition would substantially lessen competition — allowing AT&T to have distribution control over Time Warner’s popular television programming.

“Were this merger allowed to proceed, the newly combined firm likely would — just as AT&T/DirecTV has already predicted — use its control of Time Warner’s popular programming as a weapon to harm competition,” states the DOJ complaint filed in the case. “AT&T/DirecTV would hinder its rivals by forcing them to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more per year for Time Warner’s networks, and it would use its increased power to slow the industry’s transition to new and exciting video distribution models that provide greater choice for consumers.”

On Monday, AT&T officials fired back saying the company intends to fight the lawsuit and will not agree to any settlement that would require the divestiture of CNN.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said he didn’t know whether the president’s animosity for CNN had anything to do with the Justice Department’s lawsuit. “But nobody should be surprised that the question keeps coming up because we witnessed such and abrupt change in the application of antitrust law here,” he said.

“The bottom line is we cannot and will not be party to any agreement that would even give the perception of compromising the First Amendment protections of the press… So any agreement that results in us forfeiting control of CNN whether directly or indirectly is a non-starter.”