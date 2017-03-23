After nearly a decade of debate that turned the project into a national flash point over energy development and environmentalism, the Keystone XL oil pipeline now is on the fast track to completion after clearing the last major hurdle Monday in Nebraska.



The state’s Public Service Commission voted Monday morning to green-light the pipeline’s route, the final regulatory step needed before TransCanada, the owner and operator of Keystone, can begin construction.



The commission voted 3 to 2 in favor of the project.



Crystal Rhoades, a member of the commission who voted against the pipeline, said that changes to TransCanada’s proposed route may have left some state landowners in the dark, and she argued there’s little evidence the pipeline will actually help her state.



“There are at least 40 landowners along the approved route who may not even know their land is on this pipeline’s path,” she said. “The applicant provided insufficient evidence to substantiate any positive economic impact for Nebraska for this project.”



The commission members who voted “yes” on the project did not defend their positions during the brief meeting.



The $8 billion project, which will transport more than 800,000 barrels of oil each day from Alberta, Canada, to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, has long been a priority for the oil and gas industry. Sector leaders say the Nebraska commission’s vote Monday sends a strong signal that the state, and the nation as a whole, is committed to energy development.



“The Nebraska Public Service Commission set an example for how to carefully evaluate critical energy infrastructure projects, even in the face of strongly held views and opinions,” said Jack Gerard, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute. “It’s been a long path to today’s approval and the Commission should be commended. Their action allows the Keystone XL pipeline to be built by highly-trained, skilled tradesmen using state-of-the-art technologies aimed at protecting the environment and promoting the safety of our communities.”



Keystone was initially denied by then-President Obama, who shot down the project as part of a broader policy to move the U.S. away from fossil fuels. His decision pleased environmental supporters but angered labor unions and others, including some Democratic lawmakers, who argued Keystone would promote energy independence and create jobs.



The Obama administration’s own environmental reviews of the project found it would have little or no impact on greenhouse gas emissions and would create more than 40,000 jobs, though the vast majority of those positions will be temporary.



After seizing on the issue during his 2016 campaign, President Trump revived the pipeline during his first few months in office, signing an executive order to expedite construction. Presidential approval is needed for Keystone because it crosses the U.S.-Canada boundary.



“The fact is that this $8 billion investment in American energy was delayed for so long, it demonstrates how our government has too often failed its citizens and companies over the past long period of time,” Mr. Trump said in March. “Today we take one more step in putting the jobs, wages and economic security of American citizens first.”



But despite Mr. Trump’s order, the project could not move forward until Monday’s approval by Nebraska officials.



Environmentalists say they’ll continue exploring legal options to stop the pipeline, though their options are limited at best, and their only real hope is to mount a massive public-relations campaign to turn public opinion against Keystone.



“Regardless of the Public Service Commission’s decision today, millions of people across the country will continue to speak out and demand that the Keystone XL project never gets built,” said Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club. “It is disappointing that the Public Service Commission sided with a foreign oil company over the interests of American communities who would be threatened by this pipeline, but we remain confident that Keystone XL will never be built.”



Late last week, the pipeline’s future was again thrown into doubt after an existing portion of Keystone leaked more than 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. Environmentalists and other opponents said the leak was more evidence that the pipeline was unsafe and should be rejected.



But under Nebraska state law, the public service commission could not consider the South Dakota spill in its decision-making process. State law argues pipeline safety is a responsibility of the federal government.