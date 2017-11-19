Some Democrats rushed to the defense of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch Monday after President Trump blasted him for sitting Sunday during “The Star-Spangled Banner” but standing for the Mexican national anthem.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted Monday that the city “loves our own @MoneyLynch. Let’s suspend @realDonaldTrump instead.”

Mr. Trump said in an early morning Monday tweet that, “Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, declared that, “What makes America great is that Marshawn Lynch and the free people of America don’t have to listen to @realDonaldTrump.”

Omar Vaid, who’s running for the Democratic nomination for a House seat in New York, said that “Marshawn Lynch shouldn’t be suspended, but Trump should be impeached.”

We defend Marshawn Lynch and our brothers and sisters in Mexico against scapegoating from the Trump WH. — Omar Vaid (@omarvaid) November 20, 2017

The veteran running back has yet to explain why he regularly sits for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while other players have described their refusal to stand for the anthem as a protest against the deaths of black men at the hands of police.

One thing Mr. Lynch has made clear is that he’s not a Trump fan: He wore an “Everybody vs. Trump” T-shirt before the Oct. 1 game, shortly after the president suggested team owners fire players who refuse to stand for the anthem.

The Raiders were in Mexico City to play the New England Patriots, who won 33-8.

Not all Raiders fans were pleased with Ms. Schaaf’s response, which appeared to reopen wounds among those who blame the mayor for allowing the team to move to Las Vegas, scheduled for 2020.

“You let the @RAIDERS leave #Oakland,” replied Simon Hermiz on Twitter.

Only thing i agree with you on. You Slept on NEW Stadium for #Raiders — Luis Cortes (@luwee_cor2) November 20, 2017

Raiders fan John Costagliola said she “can’t be serious,” arguing that Mr. Lynch “sits for our anthem & stands for Mexican anthem. Yes he is generous in the community but no protesting on foreign soil.”

You can’t be serious as a US elected official. The man has made $50 mm + endorsements in his career in the US & he sits for our anthem & stands for Mexican anthem. Yes he is generous in the community but no protesting on foreign soil. — John Costagliola (@Jcostoak) November 20, 2017

Said G.I. Raider: “How bout let’s suspend you for handing the Raiders to Las Vegas?”

How bout let’s suspend you for handing the Raiders to Las Vegas? #Sitdown — G.I. RAIDER (@DinoIrish23) November 20, 2017