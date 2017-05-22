The Trump administration said Monday it will cancel special Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, giving nearly 60,000 Haitians a new deadline of mid-2019 to either find another legal status in the U.S. or risk deportation.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said Haiti has recovered sufficiently from the 2010 earthquake that first spawned the special TPS, and the country will soon be ready to take back its citizens.

Her decision is a middle-ground approach, with a long grace period to allow Haiti to continue to adjust. But it falls short for immigrant-rights advocates, who had demanded Ms. Duke not only renew TPS, but that Congress should find a way to grant the people a full pathway to citizenship.

“The law makes clear that TPS for Haiti must end,” a senior administration official said in briefing reporters.

Temporary Protected Status is supposed to be a short-term humanitarian relief, letting people who were in the U.S. on temporary programs or even here illegally stay in the U.S. while their home countries recover from major events.

In the case of Haiti, the 2010 earthquake that left a quarter of a million dead spurred the Obama administration to announce protections. The TPS grant has been renewed repeatedly, including a 6-month renewal by then-Secretary John F. Kelly this spring.

But Mr. Kelly at the time warned Haiti that it had done so well on recovery that TPS would likely be coming to an end soon, and Ms. Duke’s decision completes that.

Her move gives Haitians protection until July 22, 2019.

Haiti had argued strenuously for a full 18-month renewal without a firm end deadline, including most recently in a meeting last week between Foreign Minister Antonio Rodrigue, Ambassador Paul G. Altidor and Ms. Duke.

The Haitian government said while it’s made major improvements in finding housing for hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the earthquake, under the U.S. law it should still qualify for TPS because it hasn’t fully recovered from the initial earthquake.

In particular, a devastating cholera epidemic, brought to Haiti by U.N. troops involved in the relief effort, has left 800,000 sickened and thousands dead, and tens of thousands are expected to fall ill this year.