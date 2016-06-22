Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $20,000 reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing one U.S. Border Patrol agent and seriously wounding another over the weekend.

Agent Rogelio Martinez was patrolling in western Texas when he was struck in the head by an object, according to The Associated Press. His partner was also injured, and was taken to the hospital where he was in serious condition.

President Trump said the government would bring the perpetrators to justice, and said the apparent attack was a reason to build his border wall.

“We need it. It’s rough territory,” the president said while meeting with his Cabinet. He also offered “respect” to the families of the two agents.

Mr. Abbott also offered condolences to the families, and said the reward was the state’s way of trying to help with bringing the culprits to justice for the attack, which he labeled “murder.”

“As authorities continue their investigation, it is important that they receive any and all information to help apprehend and deliver swift justice to those responsible,” the governor said.