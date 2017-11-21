An Alabama police chief has been suspended without pay after he joked on Facebook that U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones groped him on a camping trip.

Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond said he was making a joke between friends when he wrote in a Facebook thread that Mr. Jones, a Democrat running against embattled Republican Roy Moore, “fondled” him on a Boy Scout camping trip in 1978.

“I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I just couldn’t stand the thought of him being a senator,” Chief Hammond wrote, according to screenshots posted by a local CBS affiliate. “I was ok with it until now. By the way, you can’t see me right now but I’m crying as I type this.”

He also posted a photo of a yearbook signature purportedly by Mr. Jones that read: “Bryan, Thanks for the great time camping. Doug Jones.”

Chief Hammond told AL.com in an interview that none of what he wrote was true.

“That was sarcasm,” he said.

The police chief’s comments came amid several sexual misconduct allegations against Mr. Moore, Mr. Jones’ Republican rival. Mr. Moore has vehemently denied the claims and defied mounting calls to drop out of the race.

Chief Hammond’s comments reportedly appeared on a friend’s post about Beverly Young Nelson, who accused Mr. Moore of sexually assaulting her in 1977 when she was 16 and he was in his 30s. The police chief said his jokes weren’t meant to be taken literally.

“Last week a friend of mine shared a post on her private Facebook page that was political in nature,” he said in a statement obtained by CBS. “I commented on her post in agreement, and we continued the conversation with a few others commenting on the same post. During this conversation I used the term ‘silence is consent’ in reference to people ignoring accusations from the opposing side. One of the others misunderstood the intent of that phrase, so I clarified what my intent was immediately after.

“After explaining that it was in reference to the shoe being on the other foot, I gave an example by producing a similar example using the other candidate in my example,” he said. “I joked back and forth with my friend over the comment and we discussed the joke later during a phone conversation.”

Killen Mayor Tim Tubbs said he met with Chief Hammond Saturday morning after he was made aware of the Facebook comments, the TimesDaily reported.

During the meeting, Mr. Tubbs suspended the police chief for 15 days without pay pending a meeting of the full council, which is scheduled for Dec. 4. Chief Hammond’s suspension will end Dec. 3, the TimesDaily reported.

“I’m disappointed with what happened,” the mayor said. “I expect better of [Chief Hammond] and all the employees of the town of Killen.”

Chief Hammond, who has led the Killen Police Department since 2012, said he was “truly sorry” for any offense his comments caused.

“I never meant for the comments to be taken seriously, they were meant only as a joke with a friend,” he said in his statement. “I’ve learned from this experience to refrain from any discussion that could be offensive to anyone who might read it, even if the comment were not intended as a public post.

“The day after the comments were made my friend discovered that someone saw it as something other than a joke as we both intended and she decided to delete the entire post,” he said. “Once again, I’m sorry for any comments I made that may have been offensive to anyone who read them.”