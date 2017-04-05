The Food and Drug Administration issued guidance Tuesday to help drugmakers craft cheaper, generic forms of prescription painkillers that are difficult to snort, inject or otherwise manipulate and produce a less rewarding high than standard opioids.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently told Congress his agency is pursuing non-opioid therapies to treat pain, as tens of thousands of Americans get hooked and then overdose on potent pills or heroin each year.

In the meantime, his agency wants to promote forms of pain-relieving opioids that are harder to abuse. Though the FDA has approved 10 of these types of opioids, doctors aren’t prescribing them at a quick enough rate, in part because they’re only available as brand-name products.

“Some prescribers may not be aware of the existence of these drugs, or may be uncertain of when to prescribe the abuse-deterrent versions. But we also know a significant barrier to use can be price,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

Tuesday’s guidance serves as a kind of roadmap for companies looking to offer generic opioids that cannot easily be abused. For instance, it explains what type of studies the drugmakers should perform to demonstrate whether proposed generics are just as abuse-deterrent as their brand-name counterparts.

“The same features that make drugs hard to manipulate and abuse also make these formulations more complex, and therefore harder to develop generic versions of,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

The FDA’s push is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to combat an opioids epidemic that’s spiraled out of control in recent years.

President Trump recently said the epidemic is a public health emergency, ordering agencies to expand the number of treatment beds, crack down on traffickers of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and explore new ways to treat pain.

A new White House report says prescription opioid and heroin overdose deaths have been underreported and likely killed more than 41,000 people in 2015 — up from an official count of 33,000 — and cost of half a trillion dollars when accounting for the full value of lives lost, plus medical treatment and court proceedings for those who survived their drug abuse.

Senate Democrats want Mr. Trump to dedicate $45 billion in taxpayer funding toward the fight, though the administration hasn’t said how much money it will request from a year-end spending package to support its anti-addiction efforts.

In the meantime, agencies within the administration are exploring steps they can take on their own.

The FDA said it will help companies navigate the regulatory process by clarifying its expectations for abuse-reducing generics up front, so they can get faster approvals.

It is also studying whether the term “abuse-deterrent” accurately conveys what they’re trying to do, since these drugs are not “abuse proof” and can still lead to addiction, overdose or death.

Dr. Gottlieb also said no one should construe the push as an effort to encourage opioid use, since the agency is trying to reduce any “unnecessary legitimate and especially illicit use” of the powerfully addictive drugs.

“Rather, this is an effort designed to encourage the shift — only when opioids are clinically appropriate — from existing, easily abused products to those that are harder to manipulate,” he said.

Earlier this year, the FDA asked a pharmaceutical company to stop selling its opioid product, Opana, because too many people were abusing the drug by injecting it, leading to the spread of viral injections such as HIV.

It was the first time the agency had taken steps to remove an opioid-related pain medication from the market over concerns about the public health consequences of abuse.