A federal judge in Maryland became the second to block the Trump administration’s proposal to oust transgender service members from the military — but went a step further than the prior ruling and halted a directive for the Pentagon to stop paying for gender-reassignment treatments.

The preliminary injunction issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis comes after the prior ruling out of D.C. found that the policy banning transgender troops creates an “inherent inequality” that likely violates the Constitution.

Judge Garbis wrote in his 53-page order that transgender military members who filed suit over the proposal had established that they were “likely to suffer imminent harm as a result of the Directives in the President’s Memorandum.”

“They have further demonstrated that they are already suffering harmful consequences such as the cancellation and postponements of surgeries, the stigma of being set apart as inherently unfit, facing the prospect of discharge and inability to commission as an officer, the inability to move forward with long-term medical plans, and the threat to their prospects of obtaining long-term assignments,” Judge Garbis wrote. “Waiting until after the Directives have been implemented to challenge their alleged violation of constitutional rights only subjects them to substantial risk of even greater harms.”

The prior ruling, from Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, had allowed the administration’s ban paying for gender-reassignment treatments to remain in place.

President Trump had been trying to reverse an Obama-era change that allowed transgender troops to serve.

On July 26, he abruptly announced via Twitter that he had decided to reimpose a prohibition, then issued a more formal memo laying out his policy decision on Aug. 25. The memo called for halting “accession” of new transgender troops, and gave the Pentagon until early 2018 to come up with a policy for how to discharge transgender troops already serving.