Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai unveiled Tuesday plans to dismantle the Obama administration’s “net neutrality” rules, prompting cheers from Republicans and outrage from the left.

Mr. Pai, a longtime critic of what he described as the “heavy-handed, utility-style regulations” for the internet, circulated the proposed draft called the Restore Internet Freedom Order among his fellow commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.

The FCC’s decision, under pressure from President Obama, to impose the regulatory framework in 2015 was a “mistake,” Mr. Pai said.

“It’s depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks and deterred innovation,” Mr. Pai said in a statement. “Today, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would abandon this failed approach and return to the longstanding consensus that served consumers well for decades.”

The commission is scheduled to vote on the draft at its Dec. 14 open meeting. The draft will be made available to the public about three weeks beforehand.

The decision drew outrage from Democrats, progressives and celebrities who have made net neutrality a cause celebre. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt posted a tweet calling on supporters to “bombard” Mr. Pai, listing his email and phone number.

“He wants to destroy #NetNeutrality. Don’t let him,” Mr. Oswalt said on Twitter.

Call @AjitPaiFCC at 212 418 1000. Tell him NO on his craven plans to destroy #NetNeutrality. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 21, 2017

NARAL Pro-Choice America said the proposed repeal “would make it harder to get information on how & where to access abortion. And it will make it harder for activists to organize against Trump’s anti-choice, racist, extremist agenda.”

How? Critics insist the Title II rule change would allow “extremists to pay to block access to accurate information about reproductive health” by loosening rules on internet service providers such as Verizon and Comcast.

“The FCC is siding with big corporations by releasing a plan to claw back #NetNeutrality rules,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat. “They were hoping you wouldn’t notice. We must fight back to defend a free and open internet.”

Republicans have dismissed the uproar as politically motivated fear-mongering, pointing out that the previous rules established under then-President Bill Clinton were in place for nearly 20 years, prompting $1.5 trillion in investment and resulting in what Mr. Pai called “an internet economy that became the envy of the world.”

“Some of America’s greatest companies were born on the internet,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, in a statement. “By dismantling harmful internet regulations, American companies will have an open internet that allows their business, and our economy, to grow.”

The FCC’s 2015 Open Internet Order has been hailed by Democrats for ensuring that all web traffic is treated equally, while Republicans have argued that the regulations threaten the growth of the Internet by putting “federal bureaucrats in charge of engineering the Internet’s infrastructure,” as Utah Sen. Mike Lee put it.

Generation Opportunity praised Mr. Pai for moving to “pull the plug on misguided internet regulations.”

“Government control over the internet would threaten the ability of millions of young people to connect with friends, consume news, do business, and watch our favorite television shows and movies at the push of a button,” said David Barnes, policy director of Generation Opportunity, a conservative Millennial group.

The proposed rule change is expected to pass, given that two of the commissioners—Mr. Pai and Michael O’Rielly—voted against neutrality in 2015, and commissioner Brendan Carr also supports a repeal. The panel now has five members.

Even without action from Mr. Pai, it’s possible that the GOP-controlled Congress would have acted to repeal the rules.

Mr. Lee introduced legislation in May to scrap the rule, while House Republicans passed a similar bill in April 2016.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, has memorably decried net neutrality as “Obamacare for the internet.”