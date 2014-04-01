Rep. Joe Barton apologized Wednesday after a nude selfie he sent to a woman a few years ago surfaced on social media.

TMZ published a censored version of the photo along with a text message purportedly from Mr. Barton that read, “I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard.” The gossip website didn’t reveal any details about the Twitter user who originally posted the messages.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. Barton, a Texas Republican, suggested that he sent the messages to a woman he was dating while he was separated from his second wife, whom he divorced in 2015.

“While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women,” Mr. Barton said, The Texas Tribune reported. “Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”

He later told The Tribune that he is “deciding how to respond” further.

A spokeswoman said Mr. Barton had no plans to resign and had filed for re-election.