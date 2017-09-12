Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday he suspects the Border Patrol agent killed on the border was assaulted.

“The fact that they’re offering a reward, the fact that Texas is offering a reward, I would be shocked if this was not an assault,” Mr. Paxton, a Republican, said on Fox News.

“I’m pretty certain we had an assault probably by drug smugglers or the like,” he added.

Border Patrol Agent Rogelio “Roger” Martinez was killed and another agent who has not been identified was severely injured after being discovered at the bottom of a 9-foot drop Saturday outside of Van Horn, Texas, an area known for drug activity, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was suspected that the two may have fallen, but FBI officials said Tuesday they are pursuing the investigation as an assault.

Both the FBI and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have offered rewards for any information on the incident.