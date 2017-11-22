DENVER (AP) - The Latest on Thanksgiving travel in Colorado (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

An interruption in light rail service as the Thanksgiving Day weekend got under way was caused by a man who tried to outrun a train as it was pulling into a station.

The Denver Post reports the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the 7:15 a.m. incident on Wednesday.

Trains running to Denver International Airport were temporarily delayed after the accident.

Scott Reed, a spokesman with the Regional Transportation District, says the man told police he was trying to outrun the train. He was hit at the East 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard stop.

11:35 a.m.

Thanksgiving travel in Colorado is going smoother after problems on highways in the Denver area and at the airport.

A serious crash Wednesday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 270 leading to Interstate 70, the route to Denver International Airport.

Some people headed to Denver’s airport by train had to take a bus for part of the trip because of an incident at one of the stations before full service was resumed. On top of that, the trains that carry passengers between concourses at the airport twice had some kind of technical problem that temporarily caused delays as operators drove them manually.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is stopping all construction projects through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving.

