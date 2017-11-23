A teen was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection to the MS-13 killing of a man who was lured to a Maryland park, choked, stabbed 100 times, decapitated and dismembered by nearly 10 gang members, police and multiple news reports said.

The victim, who was lured to Wheaton Regional Park in Montgomery County, has not been identified, although police said they suspect he may be from Annapolis.

Montgomery County police said the victim’s body was located in a grave at the park, at 11715 Orebaugh Ave., on Sept. 5.

An informant told police that MS-13 gang members “ripped his heart from his chest and threw it into the grave they dug for him,” NBC 4 reported.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego was found in North Carolina, arrested on a first-degree murder warrant on Nov. 11, and then extradited to Maryland, NBC4 Washington said.

Lopez-Abrego, 19, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday at a hearing, The Washington Post reported. The suspect is here illegally from El Salvador, and officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told The Post that he’s in immigration proceedings.

“He is noted as being the first individual to thrust a knife into the chest of the decedent,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly McGann said in court, The Post reported.

The informant led police to the grave, where the victim’s body was then recovered, the paper said.

Police are searching for the other suspects, and they’re asking for help to identify the victim by releasing photos of his clothing.

“The victim was a Hispanic male, who was approximately 5‘2″ tall and weighed approximately 126 pounds. He had short, dark brown hair. He had a missing lower tooth that may have been evident when he was speaking or smiling,” police said in a statement.

“He was wearing a men’s size large, gray sweatshirt, with the words, ‘First United Methodist Church Laurel’ written on the left chest of the sweatshirt,” the statement said.

Police also recovered a rosary with the victim’s body.