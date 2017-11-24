Macy's department store chain drew the ire of Black Friday shoppers upon encountering problems processing payments during the year’s busiest shopping day.

Customers took aim at Macy's on social media after reportedly suffering issues while attempting to purchase products online and in stores spurred by what several Twitter users described as a coast-to-coast outage.

“Macys credit card system down nationwide,” Twitter user Kenn White tweeted Friday afternoon. “They are not informing shoppers standing in long lines. Getting ugly out there.”

“Came to the Macy's on State for some Black Friday shopping and all of the registers are down,” another customer complained on Macy's Facebook page. “No credit or debit, only cash! Wasted time picking things out only to leave empty handed with all my merchandise at the register.”

Those sentiments were echoed across social media Friday as shoppers in state after state reported similar problems while attempting to purchase items from Macy's brick-and-mortar stores as well as its website and its mobile phone app.

Bloomingdales, an upscale department store chain owned by Macy's, Inc., suffered similar payment issues as well Friday, according to irate social media users.

“It’s currently taking longer than usual to process credit and gift card transactions,” Macy's told The Washington Times. “We have added additional associates on the floor and we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Friday’s issues were first reported by CNBC.