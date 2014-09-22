A Florida teenager wanted in connection with the death of his grandmother was detained by border officials while attempting to enter into Canada, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday evening.

Logan Mott, 15, was apprehended by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as he tried to cross into Canada from near Buffalo, New York, the Sheriff's Officetweeted Friday, two days after becoming the subject of a manhunt that started roughly 1,000 miles away in Neptune Beach, Florida.

Logan and his grandmother, Kristine French, were slated to pick the teen’s father up from Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday but never arrived. Eric Mott ultimately took an Uber instead to his Neptune Beach home and realized upon returning that his residence had been ransacked and that both his mother and son were missing along with several firearms and French’s silver Dodge Dart.

Authorities later discovered the body of a person believed to be French buried in a shallow grave behind the Mott home and subsequently declared the teen both “armed and dangerous” and a “person of interest,” spurring the multi-state manhunt that culminated Friday’s apprehension.

“We need to talk to him about what happened in the house,” a police spokesperson said prior to Logan being caught.

“We are relieved he is safe and in custody and we just ask for everyone to give us time to sort out what happened,” Carrie Campbell-Mott, the teen’s mother, said in a statement to ABC News after her son was detained Friday. “Logan is our child and we love him and are standing by him to help in any way. We want to find out what happened to Kristina and we need time for that to happen.”

An investigation is ongoing, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Police are waiting for an autopsy on the body to finish before positively identifying it, Jacksonville’s First Coast News reported.

Auto theft charges are pending against Logan in connection with the disappearance of his grandmother’s automobile, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office director Ron Lendvay told CBS News.