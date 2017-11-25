A motorist tried to cut into President Trump’s motorcade Saturday and then yelled expletives after being pulled over by Florida police, according to a White House pool report.

The incident happened shortly after the presidential motorcade departed Mr. Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club Saturday afternoon en route to his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort, a pooler reported.

“At one point a man in a red van attempted to cut into the motorcade,” the report said.

“Local law enforcement pulled over the vehicle, where the driver made obscene gestures and screamed several expletives,” according to the report.

A few minutes later the motorcade passed a small groups of protesters as well as a handful of supporters waving mostly homemade signs moved toward the motorcade, the pooler reported.

Mr. Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago about 12 minutes after leaving his golf club, the report said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return an email seeking comment with respect to the motorist who reportedly attempted to cut into the president’s procession.

The White House called a travel lid moments after returning to Mar-a-Lago, the pooler reported, indicating Mr. Trump would remain at his resort until the next day.

Mr. Trump and his family traveled to Mar-a-Lago from the White House on Thanksgiving eve to celebrate the holiday at his seaside resort.

“Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago),” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Mr. Trump was at his golf club for nearly six hours Saturday, according to reporters positioned nearby.

“The White House has declined to release information on his golf partners or meetings or calls today. The traveling press corps was held off-site,” tweeted Bloomberg’s senior White House correspondent.

The motorcade’s encounter Saturday happened nearly a month after a bicyclist made headlines after being caught flipping off Mr. Trump’s convoy as it traveled between the White House and Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. A photograph of the Oct. 28 incident quickly went viral and a fundraiser for the bicyclist, 50-year-old Juli Briskman, subsequently raised more than $128,000 after she was fired from her job for allegedly violating its code-of-conduct policy.