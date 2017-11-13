George H.W. Bush surpassed Gerald Ford on Saturday to become the longest-living president in United States history at the age of 93 years and 166 days.

Ford lived to be 93 years and 165 days old prior to his death in December 2006, making Mr. Bush officially the “longest-lived president in U.S. history,” political writer Gabe Fleisher reported Saturday.

Mr. Bush was born on June 12, 1924, and he was elected 41st president in 1988 at the age of 64. He served a single term and retired from politics after leaving the White House in 1993.

Ronald Reagan, Mr. Bush’s predecessor, lived to be 93 years and 120 days old, making him currently the third longest-living U.S. president.

Jimmy Carter, Reagan’s predecessor, was born four months after Mr. Bush and is currently the second-oldest living former president and the fourth longest-living president overall at the age of 93 years and 55 days.

Both Mr. Carter and Mr. Bush appeared together for a hurricane relief concert last month alongside the nation’s three other living former presidents: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, the 41st president’s eldest son.

The George Bush Presidential Library Foundation did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the milestone.