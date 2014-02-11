British singer Morrissey said he’d kill President Trump “for the safety of humanity” if given the option to eliminate him instantly.

The outspoken former frontman for The Smiths answered affirmatively during a recent interview with German magazine Der Spiegel in response to a hypothetical question about being able to kill Mr. Trump with the push of a button.

“If there was a button here and if you pressed on it, Trump would die dead [sic]– would you push it or not?” Der Spiegel askedMorrissey.

“I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity I would push,” the singer responded.

Morrissey’s response to the magazine’s hypothetical question about killing the president was one of a handful of remarks published by Der Spiegel conveying his thoughts on the 45th president of the United States.

“Trump has received so much attention, especially when compared to other candidates — Bernie Sanders, for example. Although the media said he would not win, every day, all the headlines: Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!” Morrissey said.

“The American media helped Trump, yes, they first created it. Whether they criticize him or laugh at him, he does not care, he just wants to see his picture and his name. The American media have shot themselves in the leg.”

Since taking office in January, Mr. Trump “has exhausted the world,” Morrissey added. “He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is vermin.”

“I never expected him to be elected,” Morrissey continued. “Maybe, I have no faith in the political elite anymore.”

Steven Patrick Morrissey, 58, first gained fame for fronting British rock band The Smiths from 1982 to 1987. He’s currently touring the U.S. in support of his eleventh solo album, Low in High School, and is slated to perform Nov. 30 in Washington, D.C.