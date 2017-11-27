Millions of people are logging on and shopping for Cyber Monday deals, but security experts warn that phishing and malware viruses are attacking computers on the busiest online shopping day of the year.

“Bad guys out there specifically targeting people based on the fact that they are online and they are shopping,” said Ryan Gerding, a spokesman for the anti-spyware and malware company Enigma Software. “And they are more susceptible to clicking on links that have to do with online shopping.”

Around 78 million people are expected to shop online today for holiday discounts, the National Retail Foundation estimated, and The Associated Press reported spending will amount to $6.6 billion.

For hackers, the increased web traffic is an opportunity to exploit distracted shoppers.

“Last year during the holiday shopping season, which we counted as Black Friday through Christmas, infections on our customers computers jumped 99.23 percent,” Mr. Gerding continued, “and that was a bigger spike than in 2015 and in 2014.”

Ahead of Black Friday, the cybersecurity firm Carbon Black released data that phishing attacks rose 20.5 percent during November and December 2016, and are likely to increase more this holiday season.

RiskIQ, a cybersecurity intelligence firm, warned consumers of an increased risk of computer infections during this time — its most recent analysis identified at least one in 25 smartphones apps referencing “Black Friday” as unsafe and malicious.

“The findings confirmed that threat actors are using these well-known brands specifically to exploit the popularity of Black Friday shopping in both web and mobile,” RiskIQ wrote in its report.

Spyware and malware range in severity, from annoying pop-up ads to holding ones computer files for ransom — when a person is told they have to pay money to get a pass code to access their computer.

The viruses are downloaded when people click on links disguised as purchase confirmations or discounts and deals. They likely come through email but also through messages sent by friends in social media.

Phishing attacks are getting more sophisticated this year, Mr. Gerding said, with hackers disguising themselves as retailers asking people to confirm a suspicious purchase. People click on a link to dispute the purchase but instead, they download malware.

Other tactics ask a person to enter their log in information, “then they’ve stolen it, and your account has been hacked,” Mr. Gerding said.

People can purchase anti-spyware and anti-malware programs meant to block these type of attacks or delete infections. Mr. Gerding also advised that people make sure their data is backed up either on an external hard drive or in the cloud, and to always keep the operating system up to date.

On top of this, people should be vigilant about the links they’re clicking on, he said.

“Think about that link. Anytime you get an email, or anytime you get a message via social media where there is a link inside of it and it’s something you weren’t expecting, stop and think a minute before you click on it,” he said.