An attorney for former national security adviser Michael Flynn reportedly met Monday with members of the special counsel team, a development that comes just days after the attorney cut off communications with the president’s legal team.

ABC News reported that Mr. Flynn’s attorney Robert Kelner met Monday morning with members of the special counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible coordination with members of the Trump campaign.

Mr. Kelner did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

The meeting could portend a possibly plea deal, ABC News reported.

Attorneys for Mr. Flynn reportedly severed communications last week with Mr. Trump’s lawyers about the Trump-Russia investigation. The move was seen as a possible indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation.

After serving as a top security adviser to Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign, the former Army general was forced to resign his White House post in February after it was determined that he had misled top officials including Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of diplomatic conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Mr. Flynn has been dogged by questions about his lack of disclosure of a Turkish lobbying operation and of foreign payments he accepted after leaving the military in 2014.

Mr. Mueller’s team is scrutinizing his foreign interactions as part of his probe into Russia’s election meddling.