Liberty University announced the lineup of its convocation speakers Monday and the list includes several controversial names, including a former football player accused of assault.

The list includes Ray Rice, Tomi Lahren and Corey Lewandowski, according to the Liberty University Office of Spiritual Development. The office’s page claims to “develop Champions for Christ.”

Mr. Rice is a former NFL player who was released from the Baltimore Ravens after a video surfaced of him punching his then-fiancée. He has not played in the NFL since the scandal in 2014.

Ms. Lahren, a conservative commentator, was fired by The Blaze allegedly for her pro-choice comments. She is now a Fox News contributor.

Mr. Lewandowski is the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. He was later replaced by Paul Manafort.

They all are set to speak on campus between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 at separate appearances.

Steve Strang, author of “God and Donald Trump,” and Dave Bossie, former Trump campaign official, are also slated to speak.