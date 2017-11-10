The Supreme Court announced Monday it will not hear a case challenging a Texas school district’s practice of opening school board meetings with student-led prayer.

The American Humanist Association, a progressive organization, appealed to the high court after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Birdville Independent School District in March, saying the prayers didn’t violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

The justices, though, refused to hear the association’s appeal without giving a comment on the case.

The Birdsville Independent School District, which is located near Dallas, holds public school board meetings outside of school and has been permitting students to open with a statement, often a prayer, since 1997.

The 3-0 appeals court ruling remains in place, finding the school district’s practice was similar to legislative prayer and didn’t coerce students to pray.

“The presence of students at board meetings does not transform this into a school-prayer case,” the three judges’ opinion read.