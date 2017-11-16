A federal jury on Tuesday found Libyan militant Ahmed Abu Khattala guilty of terrorism charges related to the 2012 deadly attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, but acquitted him of the bulk of criminal counts he had faced.

The mixed verdict included convictions for four of 18 criminal counts, including conspiracy to provide material support and resources to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists. Abu Khattala was also found guilty of maliciously destroying dwellings within U.S. jurisdiction, a charge that stems from the attack on the mission complex, and of using and carrying a semi-automatic weapon during a crime of violence.

Tuesday’s verdict came on the fifth day of jury deliberation and followed a seven-week trial.

Prosecutors had sought to convince the jury that Abu Khattala, who led a local militia in Libya, was the ringleader of the attack. They said he directed his “hit squad” to storm the compound because he hated that Americans were operating a spy facility in his country. The case against Abu Khattala relied in part on testimony from cooperating witnesses who claimed to have understanding of his motivation.

Evidence that tied him to the site of the attack was limited to grainy surveillance video of the compound, which only showed him present at the mission after its walls were breached, and cellphone records that indicated he was in constant contact with others seen on site during the attack.

Four Americans were killed during the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the compound and a separate CIA annex.

Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and State Department information management officer Sean Smith died after the diplomatic compound was set on fire. Security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed in a separate mortar attack on a nearby CIA-run compound, where the evacuees from the mission took shelter.

Prosecutors had charged Abu Khattala with each of the four Americans’ murders, but he was acquitted of those charges.

Abu Khattala continued to stare ahead in the courtroom as the verdict was read. He faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison as a result of the convictions.

Abu Khattala’s defense attorney Michelle Peterson had argued at trial that there was no physical evidence linking her client to the attack, and that it made no sense for him to hate America because he had previously fought alongside the U.S. against Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Rather, she said, he was a deeply religious man who wanted Shariah law in his own country.

“They want you to hate him. That’s what this case is about — presenting evidence in a way designed to get you to hate Mr. Abu Khattala,” Ms. Peterson said.

During the trial, Ms. Peterson sought to sow doubt about the motivations of some of the witnesses, calling one a “a bit of a con man” who only began providing information to prosecutors after the U.S. government began paying him money.

Another, who testified under the alias “Ali,” received $7 million from the government for befriending Abu Khattala after the attack, providing details about his whereabouts and ultimately arranging the 2014 trip during which the military captured him. But Ali grew tired of working for the government, at one point suggesting he could just kill Abu Khattala instead of spying on him.

“If you are willing to kill for the United States government, is it that much of a stretch to say you would be willing to lie for them?” Ms. Peterson said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael C. DiLorenzo had argued that although Abu Khattala did not fire a shot during the attack or light the deadly fires, he helped direct the actions of others on the ground.

“There may be other participants, but they are acting in concert with his men,” Mr. DiLorenzo said, describing the movements of identified participants on surveillance video of the compound. “His army, his militia that operates outside the law, is the tip of the spear in this attack.”

CIA Director Mike Pompeo issued a statement on the verdict, calling it “a small measure of justice.”

“It took intelligence to find him, soldiers to assist in capturing him, law enforcement to interview him, and a legal team to put him away,” Mr. Pompeo said. “Khattala’s sentencing is to follow; but no term in prison will bring our people back.”