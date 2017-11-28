President Trump’s pick to head the Federal Reserve said Tuesday he does not believe there are any U.S. financial institutions whose collapse would pose a systemic risk to the U.S. economy.

At his first confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Jerome Powell was asked by Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy if there were any “too-big-to-fail” banks in the United States.

“No, I don’t think there are,” Mr. Powell replied.

Fears about the collapse of a giant lender — and the ripple effects that would have across the financial sector — were a major focus of regulation in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, but many banks chafed at the tougher oversight and monitoring they faced.

Mr. Powell, who already serves on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, was nominated to be America’s next central banker after Mr. Trump decided not to offer current Chair Janet Yellen a second four-year term in the job.

The Fed chair nominee has generally been a supporter of Mrs. Yellen’s monetary policies designed to spur the economy through record-low interest rates. He told the Senate panel Tuesday he is committed to an independent Fed and neither Mr. Trump or his economic aides have suggested that the administration might try to put pressure on the central bank.