Over 200 women within the national security community wrote an open letter Tuesday highlighting the sexual harassment problem within the industry, Time magazine reported.

“This is not just a problem in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, newsrooms or Congress,” the letter said. “These abuses are born of imbalances of power and environments that permit such practices while silencing and shaming their survivors.”

The letter is signed by both current and former staff and diplomats calling for changes regarding how claims of harassment are handled and required training for employees.

In wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, women across various industries have opened up about harassment problems in their workplaces. This is the first instance that sexual harassment has been discussed in the national security realm.