Campaign staffers for embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly manhandled two Fox News photographers outside a rally in northern Alabama Monday night.

The confrontation occurred prior to the rally as Mr. Moore was entering Henagar’s community center using a side entrance, according to Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie. As reporters scrambled to get a shot of Mr. Moore, two men affiliated with the Republican’s Senate campaign “decided to push the cameras back and physically manhandle two Fox News photographers — pushing them away and grabbing their cameras,” Mr. Serrie said.

Mr. Serrie said a Fox News producer intervened and told the men not to touch the cameras.

“It’s not unusual for people to get bumped around a bit in the media scrum,” Mr. Serrie reported. “This was not a scrum though. It is highly unusual for members of a political campaign to physically engage in this manner with members of the press.”

He said it was unclear whether Mr. Moore witnessed the scuffle.

Mr. Moore’s campaign chairman, Bill Armistead, told Fox News that while he had not seen the video of the confrontation, the campaign “certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else.”

Mr. Armistead accused the media of “inappropriate” behavior and “trying to stampede us” in past situations, Fox News reported.

Mr. Moore is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, including assault, from nine different women — allegations he strongly denies. He has refused to drop out of the Senate race despite a growing number of Republicans calling on him to do so.