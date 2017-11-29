A federal judge will consider Thursday whether a civil rights group can intercede and offer legal services to a U.S. citizen who has been held in military custody as an enemy combatant since his capture in Syria in mid-September.

The American Civil Liberties Union has argued that the Trump administration should not be able to hold the unidentified man in custody without filing charges against him. The group says it should be granted the ability to inform the man of his right to counsel and be able to provide him legal representation.

But government lawyers have argued that authorities are still making a determination on what to do with the “enemy combatant” while he is being held in military custody in Iraq, and that the ACLU lacks standing to file motions on behalf of a man the group has no relationship with.

The case raises legal questions about the detention of U.S. citizens as enemy combatants that have not been addressed in the courts since the mid-2000s with the cases of Jose Padilla and Yaser Hamdi.

A Supreme Court ruling in the Hamdi case found that while the government had the authority to detain U.S. citizens as enemy combatants, they must be given the change to challenge their detention.

“When they heard the idea that the executive could say a U.S. citizen could just disappear and they have no rights at all, judges across the spectrum were appalled by that,” said Carlton Larson, a law professor at the University of California, Davis. “This would be a challenging case for the administration to try to pursue. I would think they would try to avoid having this in court as much as possible and they ought to be trying to get some information out and get this resolved.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed to the bench in D.C. by President Barack Obama, will hear arguments in a motions hearing Thursday.

Where the current legal action differs from the the prior cases is that challenges were filed on behalf of Padilla by an attorney who had previously represented him and for Hamdi by his father.

In the latest case, the ACLU argues that it should be allowed to file motions as a “next friend” to the man because, although his identity is not known and he is inaccessible, he has reportedly expressed a desire for legal representation.

“The Trump administration is claiming the authority to detain a citizen for months without access to a judge or a lawyer based solely on its say so,” said ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz. “Such unchecked power flouts the most basic principles of the Constitution, which give all Americans the right to challenge indefinite imprisonment in court.”

According to Justice Department filings in the case, the man surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces on Sept. 12 and was turned over to U.S. forces. He has since been deemed an enemy combatant and is being detained in Iraq.

During his detention, the man has had two visits from the International Committee of the Red Cross, which the government argues can provide assistance in contacting his family.

“In the event that the detainee continues to be detained, it therefore is possible that a family member may seek habeas relief as the detainee’s next friend,” Justice Department lawyers wrote in motions filed last month in the case.

They argue that the Department of Defense is “still in the process of determining the detainee’s ultimate disposition” and “should be given a reasonable period of time to determine a detained individual’s status, particularly in light of the judiciary’s reluctance to intrude on matters of military and national security concerns.”

“Here, the Department is still within that initial reasonable period,” DOJ lawyers wrote in motions filed nearly a month ago on Oct. 30.