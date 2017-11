A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the mid-Atlantic at 4:47 p.m. EST Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

Earlier the agency issued a preliminary report registered the temblor at a 5.1 magnitude.

USGS says the epicenter of 10 kilometers east-northeast of Dover, Delaware, at a depth of 8 kilometers.

According to USGS, the earthquake was reported by its website visitors to have been felt as far north as Vermont and as far south as North Carolina.