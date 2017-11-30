An American being held as an enemy combatant in military custody in Iraq has asked for legal counsel and declined interviews with FBI agents while being detained, the Justice Department disclosed Thursday.

The information came to light as part of a legal challenge filed by American Civil Liberties Union, which had sought to ensure that the man was advised of his right to legal counsel and had access to a lawyer if he had requested one.

Following a contentious court hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the government to disclose whether the man had been advised of his rights or asked for a lawyer during the 2.5 months he’s been detained.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, and said only that he was captured by U.S.-backed forces in Syria on Sept. 12 and later taken to a facility in Iraq. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

The ACLU filed a habeas corpus petition on the man’s behalf to compel the government to justify the American’s detention. But the Justice Department has argued that the group does not have any standing to file an unsolicited petition on the man’s behalf because it has no prior relationship with him.

While Judge Chutkan has yet to issue a ruling in the case, ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz said Thursday’s disclosure reinforces the group’s demand that the man be given access to a lawyer.

“The Trump administration’s position that it can secretly lock up an American without charges or the ability to challenge the detention in court is not how our legal system works,” Mr. Hafetz said.

In its response to Judge Chutkan’s order, the Justice Department states that FBI agents who sought to interview the man told him he had a right to speak with an attorney.

The man initially told to the agents he understood his rights and “said he was willing to talk to the agents but also stated that since he was in a new phase, he felt he should have an attorney present.”

“The individual later made clear in connection with his subsequent request to speak with an interrogator that the individual did not wish to speak with agents of the FBI,” the DOJ filing states.

In past enemy combatant or terrorism cases, U.S. authorities have utilized a two-tier approach to questioning individuals, interviewing them for intelligence purposes first before allowing a “clean team” of federal investigators agents to interview them for law enforcement purposes.

Justice Department attorney Kathryn Wyer said during Thursday’s hearing, held in Washington, D.C., that the Department of Defense was still in the preliminary stages of evaluating what to do with the man.

She said the government was entitled to a “reasonable period of time” to come to that assessment.

A visibly irritated Judge Chutkan wanted to know how long it might take the government to made that assessment.

“How long do you think they get to detain him until they decide what to do with him? Six months?” she asked, with her arms crossed. “Do they get to decide what is reasonable?”

Ms. Wyer said she did not know how long it might take, but said the government could be evaluating whether to criminally charge the man, turn him over to another country that might have interest in charging him, or continuing to further detain him in military custody.

The judge likened the man’s detention to a scenario in which the government could snatch any citizen off the street and hold the person indefinitely as an enemy combatant.

“That kind of unchecked power is quite frankly, frightening,” she said.

Ms. Wyer argued that the man was not in fact being held “incommunicado” and noted that he had been visited twice by the International Committee of the Red Cross. She said any requests to notify the man’s family of his status or desire for an attorney could have been passed on to the humanitarian group.

“He was not snatched up off the street in Kansas,” Ms. Wyer said.