An illegal immigrant tried to wrestle a Border Patrol agent’s gun away then was shot and killed by the agent’s partner, the agency said Thursday.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch said the two agents were tracking a group of illegal immigrant suspects in southern Arizona and when they moved in to make an arrest, one of the migrants attacked, grabbing one agent’s gun.

The other agent then shot the migrant, who died of the wound.

Three other men, all Guatemalans, were arrested for immigration violations, Agent Karisch said.

“The incident highlights the threat and dangers our agents face daily in protecting our borders and communities,” he said.

He said one agent was injured, but said the agent’s life wasn’t in danger.

No names of those involved were released.

The incident is the latest in a string of assaults in November.

On Thanksgiving, a supervisory agent also in the Tucson Sector was trying to arrest three migrants when one of them became “combative.” The agent had to use pepper spray on the migrant, the border patrol said.

Both the agent and the 17-year-old migrant had to be taken to the hospital.

The teen migrant is being prosecuted for assault, according to Customs and Border Protection. All three of the migrants were from Mexico, and all were also charged with immigration violations.

One agent died in Texas last week in an incident still under investigation. Fellow agents said Rogelio Martinez was killed in an ambush, but local authorities have suggested it may have been a fall.

“While we do not know for certain the circumstances of his death, we do know that he courageously chose a dangerous job with DHS because it was so important to our nation’s security,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told Congress on Thursday.