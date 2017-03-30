Radio host Randy Credico has been identified as the individual President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone described as his go-between with WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange during the 2016 election.

Mr. Stone confirmed the identity of his WikiLeaks intermediary in a Facebook post Thursday morning after news reports indicated that Mr. Credico was the missing link between the president’s former campaign adviser and the website that published thousands of emails during the 2016 race damaging to his rival, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Stone predicted WikiLeaks would release Clinton documents prior to last year’s publication, and the House Intelligence Committee investigating the election threatened to subpoena him over the identify of his source.

Mr. Stone ultimately complied with request last month, according to his attorney, and Mr. Credicotweeted on Tuesday this week that he received a subpoena to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 15.

“Randy Credico is a good man,” Mr. Stone said Thursday. “The Committee is wasting their time. He merely confirmed what Assange had said publicly. He was correct. WikiLeaks did have the goods on Hillary, and they did release them.”

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russian hackers used WikiLeaks as a conduit for publishing stolen emails damaging to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign, and lawmakers investigating the race are curious about any contacts between Mr. Trump’s inner-circle and the anti-secrecy website.

Mr. Stone has denied being in cahoots with WikiLeaks, and he’s said that he predicted the website would release documents damaging to the Clinton campaign after Mr. Assange publicly said it would last June.

Mr. Credico hosts a radio show based out of New York City. He’s interviewed both the former Trump adviser and WikiLeaks publisher in the past, and he’s met Mr. Assange personally several times.

“Credico never said he knew or had any information as to source or content of the material. Mr. Credico never said he confirmed this information with Mr. Assange himself. Mr. Stone knew Credico had his own sources within Wikileaks and is credible. Credico turned out to be 100% accurate,” saidMr. Stone’s Facebook post.

Mr. Credico’s attorney has advised him against discussing matters involving Mr. Stone, WikiLeaks or its publisher, he told NY1, a New York-based TV news channel, earlier this week.

WikiLeaks has never communicated directly with Mr. Stone, according to the website. Last month, Mr. Assangesaid that the longtime Republican strategist was “trolling Democrats … in order to elevate his profile. That’s all.”

Russia has denied meddling in Mr. Trump’s election, including claims that state-sponsored hackers penetrated the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign in order to obtain documents subsequently published by WikiLeaks.

Mr. Assange has resided inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the last five years. He received political asylum from Quito in 2012, but fears he’ll be arrested if he leaves the building and extradited to the United States to face charges related to WikiLeaks.

Mr. Assange hasn’t been formally charged in the U.S. for his role with WikiLeaks, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in April that arresting him was a “priority” for the Department of Justice.