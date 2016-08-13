A Democratic senator suggested on Twitter, in the wake of Sunday’s Texas church shooting, that it should be “a simple idea” that domestic abusers should not get guns.

Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, retweeted Monday an article about gunman Devin Kelley having been convicted in an Air Force court-martial of attacking his then-wife and stepson.

“A simple idea: Anyone convicted of domestic abuse should see their rights under the 2nd Amendment severely curtailed,” he commented.

Kelley’s Second Amendment rights already were severely curtailed under federal law.

Anyone with a domestic-violence conviction cannot pass the federal background check required for most gun purchases, including those that Kelley made to acquire the weapons he used to kill 26 people and wound 20 others.

Mr. Schatz also retweeted a similarly sarcastic post from former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum: “Crazy thought: lifetime gun ban for anyone who raises a hand against a woman or a child.”

Exasperated conservatives pointed out what they called Mr. Schatz’s ignorance of the current law.

“Is this a joke? You seriously don’t know we already have this? This exact [question] is on background [check]! How are you a Senator & don’t know the law?” replied conservative Twitter user Amanda Bealmear.

Self-identified National Rifle Association Member “Jon” was blunter: “Looks like you Schatz the bed on this one.”

Former Secret Service Agent and conservative commentator Dan Bongino noted that “Advocating for new firearm laws while simultaneously having limited to no knowledge about current firearm laws is a hallmark of the Left.”

At the time of Mr. Schatz’s tweet, 3:41 p.m. Monday, the Air Force had not acknowledged its failure to send notice of Kelley’s conviction to the federal background-check database — which is what enabled Kelley to buy the arms.