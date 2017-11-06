Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back Monday on the notion that the mass shooting in his state should prompt harsher gun restrictions.

“We have evil that occurs in this world, whether it be a terrorist who uses a truck to mow down bikers in New York City, whether it be a terrorist who uses bombs or knives to stab people, or other terrorist who use vehicles, whether it be in Nice, France, or any other place in the entire world, who mow down people,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican, said on CBS News.

Mr. Abbott visited Sutherland Springs, Texas, after a mass shooting at a church Sunday left 26 people dead and about another 20 wounded. He said the members of the community told him they wanted to “work together for love to overcome evil, and to do that by working with God.”

When asked about how to keep guns out of hands of possibly dangerous people, Mr. Abbott said, “You work with God.”

The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was a member of the Air Force from 2010 to 2014, CNN reported. He was court-martialed for assaulting his spouse and child in 2012. The 26-year-old’s motives remain unknown at this time, but his in-laws attended the church, although they were not there on Sunday.

Kelley later died from a gunshot wound in his vehicle after fleeing the scene, according to reports.

