California Gov. Jerry Brown took the anti-Trump resistance to the Vatican over the weekend, declaring that the world is in need of a so-called “brainwashing” on climate change.

In an appearance Saturday at an event organized by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Mr. Brown assured leaders that the “Trump factor” on climate change is minimal compared to the efforts taking place worldwide, but that it’s not the only problem fueling delusions on the climate threat, The Sacramento Beereported.

“The Trump factor is very small, very small indeed,” the Democratic governor, who has been a vocal opponent of the president’s actions on climate change, said to applause. “That’s nothing to cheer about, because if it was only Trump that was a problem, we’d have it solved. But that’s not our only problem.

“The problem … is us,” he continued, The Bee reported. “It’s our whole way of life. It’s our comfort … It’s the greed. It’s the indulgence. It’s the pattern. And it’s the inertia.

“At the highest circles, people still don’t get it,” he said. “It’s not just a light rinse” that’s needed. “We need a total, I might say ‘brainwashing.’

“We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world,” he said.

Mr. Brown, who is touring Europe for two weeks of climate talks, said his plan is to enlist allies worldwide in the battle over climate change, Politico reported.

“What it all comes down to is we’ve got to act sooner, and we have to act more decisively, and that’s not happening,” he said. “There’s real horror in store for us if we don’t take action.”