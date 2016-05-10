The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a man who committed a vicious murder decades ago can still be executed even though he’s since lost all memory of the crime, in a case that probes the limits of the death penalty.

Vernon Madison was convicted of shooting a police officer in the head in 1985, but has suffered several strokes in recent years, leaving him without memory of the crime.

An appeals court said Madison’s inability to remember the crime made him incompetent, and thus unable to be executed.

But a unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Madison understands he was convicted of murder and would be punished for it, and that is itself enough to find him competent to receive the death penalty.

“Testimony from each of the psychologists who examined Madison supported the court’s finding that Madison understands both that he was tried and imprisoned for murder and that Alabama will put him to death as punishment for that crime,” the justices said in an unsigned opinion.

They said a prisoner’s memory loss was distinct “from a failure to rationally comprehend the concepts of crime and punishment as applied in his case.”

Three justices wrote to say that while they agreed the court was properly applying the law in this case, it’s still an open question whether someone whose disability means losing all memory of a capital offense crime should be executed.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, one of the three, wrote yet another opinion saying the more than 30-year delay from crime to execution was a problem as well — and the case of Madison shows why.

He said the convict has had several strokes, is now legally blind, has slurred speech, is incontinent and cannot walk without assistance.

“We may well have to consider the ways in which lengthy periods of imprisonment between death sentence and execution can deepen the cruelty of the death penalty while at the same time undermining its penological rationale,” Justice Breyer wrote.

He said the best solution, though, isn’t to create a new set of standards for the old, but to “reconsider the root cause of the problem — the constitutionality of the death penalty itself.”