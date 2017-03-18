The Secret Service arrested a Texas man Monday who reportedly had traveled to Washington to kill “all white police” at the White House.

Michael Arega of Dallas was apprehended on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park shortly after 4 p.m., the Secret Service said in a statement.

He was charged with making felony threats. The Secret Service said Mr. Arega was not armed at the time he was taken into custody.

The statement said the Secret Service had been notified by the Montgomery County, Maryland, police department to be on the lookout for Mr. Arega, “who reportedly traveled to Washington D.C. for the purpose of killing ‘all white police’ at the White House.” The Service had received the warning at 2:55 p.m.

They said Mr. Arega “was immediately detained by Secret Service uniformed division officers and subsequently arrested without incident.”

The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Metropolitan Police Department, the Secret Service said.